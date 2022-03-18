PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Authorities seek information regarding a dog that bit two people Wednesday afternoon in Platteville.

Platteville police announced that the bites occurred simultaneously near the intersection of Hathaway and Williams streets. The dog then ran west on Williams in the direction of Eastman Street.

The dog was described as a female, black-colored boxer or pit bull, weighing about 50 to 60 pounds.

Anyone with information can call Platteville police at 608-348-2313.

