Carnegie-Stout Public Library in Dubuque has extended its free food pantry through the end of January.
The library announced that the extension was thanks to a donation by Runde Auto Group. The pantry previously had been slated to run through the end of December.
The pantry is open during the library's regular hours and is available to anyone in need.
To sustain the pantry, the library will continue to take donations of canned goods and dry packaged foods. No glass, expired items or perishable foods will be accepted. Donations can be dropped off to a staff member at any library service desk.