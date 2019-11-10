Authorities said a Bellevue, Iowa, woman was killed and a 3-year-old girl was seriously injured Saturday night when a man driving in the wrong lane of U.S. 52 struck her vehicle head-on.
Hannah Ruggeberg, 20, died as a result of injuries sustained in the wreck, which occurred at 6:34 p.m. near Bradel Cove, according to a release from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that Ruggeberg’s passenger, a 3-year-old girl, was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with serious injuries.
Police said John Hoffman, 69, of Dubuque, was driving north on U.S. 52 in a southbound lane when he struck Ruggeberg’s vehicle. He suffered minor injuries and was treated and released, according to the release.
The crash remains under investigation.