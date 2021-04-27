Over the years, the federal government’s size and scope have grown immensely, driven by an oversized regulatory agenda that strangles the American economy and the entrepreneurial spirit that keeps it humming. As soon as he took office, President Trump took on this regulatory behemoth and worked to shrink the federal bureaucracy. He understood, as I do, that a leaner government allows small businesses, farmers and workers to reach their full potential without Uncle Sam’s looming shadow.
The results spoke for themselves. With less regulation and lower taxes, our economy thrived before the pandemic, creating jobs and new opportunities for workers across the country and opening up markets to American production and ingenuity.
Unsurprisingly, the Biden Administration is taking a different approach. President Biden has already moved to reinstate the massive regulatory web and grow the government’s size and involvement in people’s daily lives and businesses. This is the wrong approach at the wrong time.
That’s why I introduced the Red Tape Reduction Act, legislation to save President Trump’s deregulatory agenda. My Red Tape Reduction Act would codify and protect five of President Trump’s most impactful deregulatory executive orders that rolled back costly red tape, effectively cut through bureaucracy, and improved transparency and accountability for taxpayers. His efforts shrank the burdens crushing the American spirit by limiting the power of out-of-touch Washington bureaucrats and prioritizing everyday Americans.
For example, my bill would ensure that for every new regulation issued by the Environmental Protection Agency or any other federal department, two existing regulations would have to be eliminated. It would also resume subjecting significant rule changes to Congressional review to ensure that the people, through their Representatives, have a say in policies that will impact their lives. And it would permanently require federal agencies to find a way to cut spending when they put forward a proposal to increase it — honoring the trust of taxpayers. Keeping these policies in place will help make our regulatory system more reasonable, fair and limited.
However, a return to overregulation will disproportionately hurt farmers, small businesses and families in rural communities who have already borne the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Iowa’s agriculture industry has long been a target of onerous requirements from Washington bureaucrats who don’t understand the work that goes into putting food on their tables each day. Iowa’s farmers feed and fuel the world, but one-size-fits-all policies make it harder and more expensive for them to produce the high-quality goods we rely on in our everyday lives.
Burdensome federal regulations also make it difficult for Iowa’s working families to access affordable child care. During a recent meeting with Black Hawk Child Care Coalition members, I heard from local providers who warned that federal regulations are making it harder to hire workers and forcing them to raise prices without actually making any improvements to the quality of care. This directly impacts our economy — if parents can’t afford child care, they can’t go to work.
Our economy will not rebound from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic through government assistance alone. And our recovery will be even slower if President Biden continues to reverse pro-growth economic policy and pile on heavy-handed regulations. Instead, we should restore the light regulatory framework that helped deliver the greatest economic boom in modern history. We must preserve the freedom for Americans to do what they do best — innovate and achieve.