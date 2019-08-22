The surviving half of a popular country music duo will return to Dubuque in October.
Eddie Montgomery, of Montgomery Gentry, will take the stage at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, in the Q Showroom inside Q Casino and Hotel, the venue announced Wednesday night.
Eddie Montgomery and Troy Gentry made up Montgomery Gentry, which notched five No. 1 hits and 16 top 10 singles on the Billboard Country Airplay Chart. The duo was known for songs such as "Where I Come From," "What Do Ya Think About That," "Something To Be Proud Of," "Hell Yeah" and "Lucky Man."
However, Troy Gentry died in a helicopter crash in September 2017. The band had performed in Dubuque in June 2017.
Still, seven tracks of new Montgomery Gentry music were released this June. The songs were recorded prior to Gentry's death.
Tickets for Eddie Montgomery's show in Dubuque start at $35, plus fees. They go on sale at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at QCasinoAndHotel.com or at Guest Services inside the casino. Attendees must be at least 21.