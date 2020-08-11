KIELER, Wis. -- Authorities said a vehicle stolen from Kieler was found burned two counties away.
The Grant County Sheriff's Department reports that it was notified Monday that the car had been stolen from a residence on Kunkel Lane.
It then was found burned by the side of a road in Sauk County.
Anyone with information on the incident should call the sheriff's department at 608-723-2156 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-789-6600. Callers can remain anonymous. Tips also can be submitted at grantcountysheriffwisconsin.com.