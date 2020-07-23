A Dubuque church and food bank will team up to put on a free food distribution event on Saturday, July 25.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and St. Stephen’s Food Bank will provide free food at the church at 1755 Delhi St. from 9 to 11 a.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Recipients do not need to register in advance. They are encouraged to stay in their vehicles and allow volunteers to bring the food to them.

In addition to this one-day event, the church also offers a pair of free “food cabinets” that are open daily. One cabinet is located in front of the church, while the other is situated in the church entryway.

Tags