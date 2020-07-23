A Dubuque church and food bank will team up to put on a free food distribution event on Saturday, July 25.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and St. Stephen’s Food Bank will provide free food at the church at 1755 Delhi St. from 9 to 11 a.m.
Recipients do not need to register in advance. They are encouraged to stay in their vehicles and allow volunteers to bring the food to them.
In addition to this one-day event, the church also offers a pair of free “food cabinets” that are open daily. One cabinet is located in front of the church, while the other is situated in the church entryway.