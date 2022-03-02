PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Platteville Police Department seeks tips on a series of vehicle thefts.
The department took to Facebook on Tuesday to announce that items have been reported stolen from unlocked vehicles parked in driveways and on the street overnight.
Those who believe items have been stolen from their vehicle or anyone with information on the thefts should call the police at 608-348-2313.
