Authorities seek public's help as they investigate Grant County burglary

LIVINGSTON, Wis. – Authorities seek the public’s help as they investigate a burglary in Grant County.
The Grant County Sheriff's Department is investigating a burglary that occurred in the Village of Livingston within the past few weeks, according to a social media post.
The post states that investigators seek people who recognize the hand tattoos on a suspect who appeared on security camera footage.
The tattoos are on the left hand and are on the back of the hand and some on the fingers, according to the post.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 608-723-2157 or Grant County Crimestoppers at 1-800-759-6600. People may also submit information anonymously online at https://bit.ly/2Rb85pJ.