Emergency dispatchers in Dubuque fielded dozens of calls Monday from people who reported smelling natural gas in their neighborhoods.
It turns out that work in another state was to blame.
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Joe Messerich said Jo Daviess County, Ill., authorities advised police that the smell was related to a company called Precision Pipeline “blowing out a pipe.” The company is working to lay miles of between East Dubuque and Galena.
A press release from Dubuque police asked residents to avoid calling Dubuque County 911 to report this smell as they were getting inundated with calls about the matter.Messerich reported that dispatchers already had fielded 60 calls about the odor by mid-morning.