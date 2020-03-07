MANCHESTER, Iowa — The Delaware County Fair on Friday announced the second high-profile country headliner that will take the stage in Manchester this summer.
Brett Eldredge has notched eight hits in the top 10 of the Billboard Country Airplay chart since 2013.
He will take the stage on Friday, July 17, at the fairgrounds.
The 33-year-old has five No. 1 songs to his name so far — “Don’t Ya,” “Beat of the Music,” “Mean to Me,” “Wanna Be That Song” and “Lose My Mind.”
Tickets for his concert start at $51, plus fees. They will go on sale at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at delawarecofair.com.
Eldredge is the second big country act announced for this year’s fair.
Jon Pardi will be the headliner on Saturday, July 18. His latest hit, “Heartache Medication,” hit No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart last month.
Fair officials Friday also announced that Hairball will serve as the headliner on Thursday, July 16, on VIP Night.
Tickets are $40, plus fees, and include all unlimited food and drink. Those tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 21.