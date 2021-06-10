CENTER JUNCTION, Iowa -- A teenage boy from Jones County was recently reported missing.
Vincent A. Kunde, of Center Junction, was last seen at his residence at about 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to the county sheriff's department.
Kunde is 5-foot-7 and weighs 150 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown or dirty blonde hair.
He has some mental health issues for which he takes medication, some of which he appears to have with him, according to authorities. Officials said he could be wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans and carrying a fishing pole. He also might be carrying a green backpack.
Officials are searching areas near the boy's residence. The sheriff's department is also talking with neighbors in hopes of getting additional information about his whereabouts.
Anyone with information on Kunde should call 319-462-4371, ext. 2.