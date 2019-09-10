BOSCOBEL, Wis. — Police said a Boscobel real estate company reported that scammers have attempted to use local real estate listings and pass them off as rental properties.
The Boscobel Police Department took to social media to warn residents of the latest scam in the area.
The announcement does not identify the real estate company, but company officials reported that scammers are using listings to make them seem like available rental properties.
“The scammers will attempt to collect a security deposit under fraudulent circumstances,” the announcement states.
Police remind residents to refrain from sharing personal or financial information with untrusted sources and to report any scams to local law enforcement.