Here's a video that will make you smile -- The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque shared a video of a little girl playing with the facility's new otter.
The 19-second clip is going viral, already amassing more than 12,000 views in the first 18 hours after it was posted (as of 8:30 a.m.).
The orphaned North American river otter arrived in Dubuque last week. He, too, is a youngster -- no more than 2 years old, according to museum staff.
He is being housed in an exhibit called “the flooded forest,” a glass-fronted land-and-water area that previously provided a home for various waterfowl.
Read more about the otter's arrival and the museum's plans for it here.