River otter
Buy Now

An orphaned river otter swims at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. The otter arrived at the museum early this morning.

 JESSICA REILLY

Here's a video that will make you smile -- The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque shared a video of a little girl playing with the facility's new otter. 

The 19-second clip is going viral, already amassing more than 12,000 views in the first 18 hours after it was posted (as of 8:30 a.m.). 

The orphaned North American river otter arrived in Dubuque last week. He, too, is a youngster -- no more than 2 years old, according to museum staff.

He is being housed in an exhibit called “the flooded forest,” a glass-fronted land-and-water area that previously provided a home for various waterfowl. 

Read more about the otter's arrival and the museum's plans for it here. 

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.

Tags