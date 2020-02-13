News in your town

Vandal breaks window, causes damage at Dickeyville's famed grotto

Water main repaired, but Galena boil order continues until today

Lancaster police: Woman nearly loses $12,000 in jail-bail scam

UPDATE: Fluoride levels in Dubuque water supply return to normal

City of Dubuque addresses tap-water issues after issuing advisory

Food giveaway to be held this weekend in Dubuque

TH reporter receives pair of prestigious journalism awards at annual newspaper conference

UPDATE: Water main repaired, but Galena boil order continues until Tuesday

Construction obstruction: Dubuque businesses cry foul as city projects lead to major disruptions

Comedian Tape Face, finalist on 'America's Got Talent,' coming to Dubuque

Authorities: No injuries from small fire at Dubuque high school

'A pivotal point:' Longtime operators of Derby Grange purchase land, to invest in business

6 UW-P students being monitored for coronavirus after returning from China

Delivery of today's TH delayed due to winter storm

Police: Scammers posing as kidnappers targeting Dubuque residents

Learner: Water quality a key issue for southwest Wisconsin voters

'American Pickers' shares scenes of episode filmed in Dyersville

'American Pickers' episode filmed in Dyersville to air

Registration available for St. Mark Youth Enrichment ice golf event

Dubuque Women's March rescheduled due to weather

Dubuque to enforce odd/even snow route policy today, Monday

14 months after fatal crash on Julien Dubuque Bridge, family still waiting on answers

Dubuque to enforce odd/even snow route policy Sunday and Monday

Owners of fire-damaged Cascade bowling alley to open new business in Peosta

Police, sheriff's department deputies surround Boscobel home, ask public to avoid area

Winter storm warning issued for eastern Iowa; snow, ice expected, then temps to plunge

Emerging country star Jordan Davis returning to Dubuque

No injuries when small trash fire starts in Dubuque school

TH's Farm Life magazine seeks photos

Telegraph Herald experiencing telephone, internet outage

Actor known for 'Waterboy,' 'Deuce Bigalow' coming to Dubuque

Gilligan -- Mysteries, epics and new perspectives: Books of 2019

Dubuque detours

Authorities: Scammers demanding payments for missed jury duty targeting Dubuque area