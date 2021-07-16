DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Major League Baseball on Thursday made its first announcement related to tickets for the upcoming game at the Field of Dreams.
And if you want to vie for them in this ticket lottery, you have to live in Iowa.
MLB announced that Iowa residents can register for free for a lottery to have a chance to buy tickets to the Aug. 12 game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees in Dyersville.
The registration period begins at 9 a.m. today and runs through 11 a.m. Friday, July 23, at https://atmlb.com/3ieyLzY. In addition to being an Iowa resident, registrants must be at least 18 years old, and only one registration per person is allowed.
Randomly selected winners from among the registrants will be notified on Aug. 2 that they each have the opportunity to purchase up to two tickets to the game, along with one parking pass.
The limited details about the plan can be found at www.mlb.com/fans/field-of-dreams/tickets.
This represents the first piece of information released regarding tickets for the game, but many questions remain.
It is unclear how many tickets will be available to Iowans and how many total fans will be allowed at the game. It also is unclear if there will be other methods for people — including non-Iowans — to purchase tickets. Additionally, no information has been released regarding the cost of the tickets.
The new stadium at the Field of Dreams site will be able to accommodate up to 8,000 fans, MLB again confirmed Thursday.
A representative for MLB did not respond to a request for comment for this story, nor did Roman Weinberg, director of operations for Go the Distance Baseball, which owns the Field of Dreams site.
The game is scheduled to start at 6:15 p.m. Aug. 12 and will be broadcast nationally on Fox. Parking gates will open at 2 p.m., and ballpark gates will open at 3 p.m.
It will be considered a home game for the White Sox, followed by an off day on Friday, Aug. 13, before the two clubs resume their three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on Saturday, Aug. 14.