Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Dubuque police released this photo of a man accused of a burglary at 2887 Central Ave.
Dubuque police today released a photo of a man suspected of a burglary.
The break-in occurred at Holy Ghost Apartments, 2887 Central Ave., at about 11:05 p.m. Nov. 18. A police report states that about $150 worth of tools was stolen.
Anyone with information on the man or the break-in can submit it online at cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD. Police also can be reached at 563-589-4415.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.