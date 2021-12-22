Burglary suspect

Dubuque police released this photo of a man accused of a burglary at 2887 Central Ave. 

 Contributed

Dubuque police today released a photo of a man suspected of a burglary. 

The break-in occurred at Holy Ghost Apartments, 2887 Central Ave., at about 11:05 p.m. Nov. 18. A police report states that about $150 worth of tools was stolen.

Anyone with information on the man or the break-in can submit it online at cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD. Police also can be reached at 563-589-4415.

