UPDATE
Authorities reported that Harmonie Clauer has been found and is safe.
ORIGINAL
BLOOMINGTON, Wis. -- Grant County law enforcement officials seek the public's help locating a missing teenager.
Harmonie K. Clauer, 15, was last seen at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on Prospect Street in Bloomington, according to a statewide alert issued this afternoon.
The alert states that Harmonie is diabetic and left her home without her cellphone "in an unknown direction of travel".
Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call the Grant County Sheriff's Department at 608-723-2157.