Dubuque police are asking attendees of today’s visit by President Donald Trump to park in designated areas and take buses to Dubuque Regional Airport, the site of the president’s remarks.
Participants should park at Fifth and Adams streets or McAleece Park and Recreation Complex, according to Lt. Ted McClimon.
Buses from those locations will take people to the airport, McClimon said. Parking at the airport is limited.
“We have been hearing about showing up (this morning) and trying to park along the highway,” McClimon said. “That will be prohibited.”