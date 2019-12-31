From controversy in local government to announcements that will continue to have impacts in 2020, the tri-state area had a wealth of major news stories in 2019.
Telegraph Herald editorial staff voted to determine the biggest news stories of the year, a difficult task given all that has transpired in the past 12 months.
Here is our list of 10 stories that had the biggest local impact in 2019.
1. MLB announces game coming to Field of Dreams
It was a surprise announcement that thrust Dubuque County into the national spotlight.
In August, Major League Baseball unveiled a plan to construct an 8,000-seat stadium at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville that will host a game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees on Aug. 13.
The announcement of any MLB game in Dubuque County would rank among the biggest stories of any year, but the national and even international reach of the storied Yankees franchise further elevated the news.
The impact was immediately clear, as local hotels and tourism organizations were swamped with calls, and the coming game promises to continue to have myriad effects locally, from the logistics of hosting a professional game in Dubuque County to the opportunities for local communities and businesses.
2. Dubuque City Council controversy
A major ongoing story for the last half of 2019 was conflict among Dubuque City Council members over City Manager Mike Van Milligen.
It started with disputes over whether to go into closed sessions to discuss Van Milligen.
In September, Council Member Kate Larson moved up her resignation so her seat could be on the ballot in the fall, but then a motion to reappoint her to it in the interim failed on a tie vote.
But the divisions among the council came into focus when a memo from Council Members Luis Del Toro, Larson, Jake Rios and Brett Shaw calling for the ouster of Van Milligen, based on 16 concerns, was shared on social media on Election Day in November. Rios also provided that, other documents and recordings of council closed sessions to the Telegraph Herald.
It is unclear where the matter will go from here. Danny Sprank was sworn in last month to fill Larson’s seat, and Laura Roussell, who defeated Del Toro, and Brad Cavanagh, who won Rios’ seat when he did not run for re-election, will join the council in January.
3. Dupaco makes major commitment to Millwork District
The momentum in Dubuque’s Millwork District received a big boost in January, when Dupaco Community Credit Union announced plans for a $37.5 million investment.
The financial cooperative acquired the 175,000-square-foot Voices building at the corner of East 10th and Jackson streets. Work then started on transforming the five-story property into a new operations center. Plans also call for the creation of office space for additional tenants.
Plans call for about 175 Dupaco employees to move in next fall, providing a big boost to the burgeoning area.
4. Delaware County man convicted of killing wife
It was a trial that received national publicity, in part due to live coverage from Court TV.
In September, a jury convicted Todd M. Mullis, 43, of Earlville, Iowa, of first-degree murder for killing his wife. Authorities said he was upset over her infidelity. Prosecutors said he stabbed Amy Mullis multiple times with a corn rake and attempted to stage the scene to make her death look accidental.
Mullis now faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole, but his attorneys have requested a new trial.
5. Holy Family to close 2 elementary campuses
A shake-up to the local school landscape was approved in October.
Holy Family Catholic Schools’ Board of Education voted to end elementary programming at Holy Ghost Elementary School and to end St. Anthony Elementary School’s English-based program for the 2020-2021 school year.
Officials cited low enrollment at those schools — each of which had fewer than 80 students in kindergarten through fifth grade in the fall — and potential cost savings.
6. Sports betting comes to Dubuque
Dubuque casinos started offering a new way to wager late this summer.
Twelve days after sports betting was allowed in Iowa, Q Sportsbook inside Q Casino and Hotel opened on Aug. 27. Diamond Jo Casino opened FanDuel Sportsbook on Sept. 1.
Sports betting apps then debuted in mid-November, allowing bettors to gamble outside the walls of a casino.
State data shows more than $6.2 million was wagered on sports at Dubuque’s two casinos from August to the end of November.
7. After prolonged debate, ATVs hit Dubuque County roads
After years of study and debate, all-terrain and utility vehicles were allowed on roads overseen by Dubuque County starting in September.
County supervisors approved the measure with a 2-1 vote in late August.
Supporters included business owners and ATV and UTV enthusiasts, who cited a range of potential positive impacts from the move. The opponents included local law enforcement officials who cited safety concerns.
But in the first two months that the ordinance was on the books, the county sheriff’s department reported few problems.
8. A plethora of presidential candidate visits
A very large field of Democratic candidates and Iowa’s role as the host of the first-in-the-nation caucus resulted in regular opportunities for local residents to see presidential contenders.
The Telegraph Herald has covered about 40 campaign events of presidential candidates this year, and the pace might only increase as the Feb. 3 caucus approaches.
9. American Trust sold, rebranded
One of Dubuque’s banking institutions changed hands in the spring.
MidWestOne Financial Group Inc., based in Iowa City, in May completed the acquisition of ATBancorp, the parent company of American Trust & Savings Bank and American Bank & Trust Wisconsin. The deal was valued at about $153 million.
The company disclosed that following the merger, 44 bank positions in Dubuque would be eliminated. When the merger was announced, ATBancorp employed more than 300 people in the tri-state area.
10. Polar vortex hammers tri-state area
Area residents started the new year off on a frigid note, thanks to the polar vortex.
The low point — literally — came on Jan. 31, when the air temperature in Dubuque plunged to 31 degrees below zero. That was just one degree short of the city’s all-time cold-weather record of 32 below. The wind chill dipped to 45 degrees below zero.
The high temperature that day was 16 below — the lowest high temperature in Dubuque since records have been kept.
The cold and other wintry conditions prompted a flurry of school cancellations. Dubuque Community Schools called off classes 11 times from January to March and shortened 10 other days. To make up for lost instructional time, they added an extra week to the calendar, extended school days by 25 minutes and canceled four one-hour late arrivals.