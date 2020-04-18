News in your town

Dubuque authorities warn of phone scammers using spoofed number to pose as deputies

Dubuque native on Hawkeyes transferring to play on West Coast

Platteville leaders join chorus of concerns about absentee voting in April 7 election

Canadian company recalls 42,000 pounds of pork shipped to Illinois, Wisconsin

Company recalls chicken bowl meals after customers find rocks in them

Authorities ID driver killed in crash between Potosi, Lancaster; fog a contributing factor

Food giveaway to be held Saturday in Dubuque

Platteville leaders join chorus of concerns about absentee voting in April 7 election

Canadian company recalls 42,000 pounds of pork shipped to Illinois, Wisconsin

Company recalls chicken bowl meals after customers find rocks in them

UPDATE: 1 killed in wreck that closed highway between Potosi, Lancaster

Polls open for Wisconsin spring election today

Authorities: Classic car stolen from locked garage near Platteville

Authorities: Classic car stolen from locked garage near Platteville

Local help line for COVID-19 relief funding expanded to include all businesses

Dubuque County releases pic, seeks tips on theft of $14,000 in tools