Authorities are trying to locate a man who failed to return from work release this morning to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. in Dubuque.
Devonte WB Ellison, 25, was convicted of assault on a peace officer and eluding in Dubuque County and was admitted to the work-release facility on May 28, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Corrections.
The release describes Ellison as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 194 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Dubuque police at 563-589-4415.