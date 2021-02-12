The Telegraph Herald won 37 awards, including the state’s top investigative journalism honor, and was named one of the state’s best large newspapers Thursday in the annual Iowa Newspaper Association contest.
Business editor Jeff Montgomery earned the Harrison “Skip” Weber Investigative Reporting Award for his extensive coverage of discrepancies in the State of Iowa’s COVID-19 data. Only two such awards were given out to newspaper journalists across the state.
It also marked the second time in three years that Telegraph Herald staff had garnered the accolade.
The Telegraph Herald also earned a third-place finish in “general excellence” among the biggest newspapers in the state. The Des Moines Register garnered the top honor in that category again this year, while the Cedar Rapids Gazette finished second.
Other awards presented to the TH included:
FIRST PLACE
- Best COVID-19 coverage: “State COVID-19 data discrepancies,” Jeff Montgomery
- Best front page: Staff
- Best special section-editorial: “In Their Own Words,” Dustin Kass and staff
- Best breaking news story: “Explosion on Loras Boulevard,” Bennet Goldstein, John Kruse and Annie Mehl
SECOND PLACE
- Best special section-editorial: “Dubuque by the Decades,” Dustin Kass and Erik Hogstrom
- Best headline writing: Staff
- Best slideshow: “Troops deploy,” Dave Kettering
- Best podcast: “TH Talks Music,” Megan Gloss
- Best sports feature photo: Dave Kettering
- Best photographer: Dave Kettering
- Best series: “100th anniversary of women’s suffrage,” Michelle London
- Excellence in editorial writing: Amy Gilligan and Dustin Kass
- Best continuing coverage: “Dubuque City Council-city manager dispute,” Thomas Barton
THIRD PLACE
- General excellence
- Best sports section: Jim Leitner, Tim O’Neill, Steve Ortman and Brenden West
- Coverage of education: Allie Hinga
- Coverage of business: Jeff Montgomery
- Total newspaper design: Staff
- Best slideshow: “Cascade girls basketball team at state,” Nicki Kohl
- Best use of social media: Staff
- Best breaking news photo: Jessica Reilly
- Best sports feature photo: Nicki Kohl
- Best news feature photo: Dave Kettering
- Best breaking news story: “Flexsteel plant closure,” Jeff Montgomery
- Best series: “Class of 2020,” Allie Hinga
The Telegraph Herald advertising department also received a full slate of honors, including:
FIRST PLACE
- Best ad designer: “Lacoma’s New Clubhouse and Bar,” Rachel Johnson
- Best of class: “Graham’s Style Store,” Theresa Leisen
- Best ad featuring financial, insurance or other professional service: “ReMax-Jeff Adams, Proudly sharing the same colors,” Tricia Nelson
- Best ad featuring furniture, furnishings, appliances or hardware: “Dubuque Mattress, Sweet Dreams,” Jamie Bahl
- Best special section-advertising: “50th First Citizen Award,” Luke Rodham
- Best advertising series or campaign featuring any service or merchandise: “Graham’s Style Store,” Theresa Leisen
- Best ad featuring agriculture: “Beeler Tree Farm, Spruce Up Your Yard,” Wendy Vosberg
SECOND PLACE
- Best special section-advertising: “Honoring Tri-State Heroes,” Theresa Leisen
- Best newspaper marketing: “National Newspaper Week,” Luke Rodham
THIRD PLACE
- Best special section-advertising: “Gallery of Grads,” Cindi Olson
- Best advertising series or campaign featuring any service or merchandise: “Helker Jewelry,” Wendy Vosberg