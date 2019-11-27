MANCHESTER, Iowa -- A country star whose latest hit recently cracked the top 10 will take the stage next summer at the Delaware County Fair.
Jon Pardi will be the headliner on Saturday, July 18, at the fair in Manchester, officials announced this morning.
Pardi has notched two No. 1 songs -- "Head Over Boots" and "Dirt on My Boots" -- on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. He has a total of five top 10 hits on that chart since 2016, including "Heartache Medication," which currently sits at No. 7
Tickets for the concert will go on sale at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. They will start at $45, plus fees.
The Delaware County Fair will run from July 13 to 19 next year.