HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — A pop-up food pantry will open on Thursday, Aug. 20, in Hazel Green and Potosi.
Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program will bring a pop-up bus food pantry to Hazel Green from 9 to 10 a.m. at 1415 Fairplay St.
The pantry will be open in Potosi from 11 a.m. to noon at 128 U.S. 61 N., according to an announcement from the Potosi School District.
The pantry will offer totes of food to people who need them. SWCAP will collect names, addresses and household sizes from participants.