UPDATE
Police said he has been located and is safe.
ORIGINAL
EAST DUBUQUE, Ill.-- The East Dubuque Police Department seeks public assistance in locating a missing person.
Benjamin Knupp was last seen on Tuesday in East Dubuque, according to a social media post from the department.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the police at 815-747-3913. Anonymous tips also can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 563-588-0714 or 800-747-0117.