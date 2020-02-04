A comedian who gained a national audience as Tape Face on the show “America’s Got Talent” is coming to Dubuque this fall.
Tape Face, whose real name is Sam Wills, will take the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Diamond Jo Casino’s Mississippi Moon Bar.
Wills burst onto the national scene in 2016 as a finalist on “America’s Got Talent” as Tape Face, a comedian whose mouth is covered by tape and, thus, never speaks. He now has multi-year residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas, according to an online announcement.
Ticketing information for the show will be released at a later date.