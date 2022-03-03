A manufacturer is voluntarily recalling baby formula produced at a facility linked to bacterial infections.
Abbott is recalling one lot of Similac PM 60/40 formula manufactured in a facility in Sturgis, Mich., according to Iowa Department of Public Health.
A press release states that this recall is in addition to a recall of powdered infant formula announced last month for products produced at the facility.
The recall results from a federal investigation of infections related to the bacteria Cronobacter sakazakii or salmonella newport in infants who consumed powder formula from the facility.
The recalled formula is indicated by lot No. 27032K80 on cans and No. 27032K800 on cases and was distributed to retailers through Iowa’s WIC program, according to the release.
The release urges Iowa residents to avoid feeding infants with the recalled formula.
Consumers with impacted products should call 1-800-986-8540 or visit similacrecall.com.
