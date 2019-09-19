A flash flood warning has been issued for Grant County, Wis., as forecasters predict the area will be hammered by rain.
The National Weather Service issued the warning to run through 11:45 a.m.
In an advisory issued at about 6:45 a.m., the NWS stated that up to 2 inches of rain already had fallen in the county, "with additional rainfall of 2 to 3 inches possible over the next few hours."
"Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly," the NWS stated.
Meanwhile, a flash flood watch is in effect until noon for an area that includes Clayton County, Iowa, and Crawford County, Wis.