Those interested in an open Dubuque City Council seat can submit their materials now.
First Ward Council Member Brett Shaw’s resignation was effective Tuesday, and on Wednesday, council members voted to fill the seat by appointment.
On Thursday, the city released more information on how First Ward residents can be considered. The appointee would hold the seat until the Nov. 2, 2021, election.
Those interested must submit a letter of interest or a resume to Dubuque City Clerk’s Office, 50 W. 13th St., Dubuque, IA 52001, or via email to ctyclerk@cityofdubuque.org by noon July 20.
The ward covers much of the southern and western half of Dubuque, and a detailed map can be viewed at TelegraphHerald.com. Residents also can call the Dubuque County Elections Office at 563-589-4457 to verify a specific address.
Council members will conduct individual interviews during a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. July 23, according to a press release. They intend to designate an appointee on July 27.
First Ward residents also can petition for a special election now or within 14 days after an appointment is made. They would need to gather at least 157 signatures from ward residents, representing at least 10% of voters who cast ballots for the seat in the 2017 city election.
“If such a petition is received after the appointment is made on Monday, July 23, the appointment would be temporary, and the City Council would call a special election to fill the vacancy until the next regular election,” the release states.
For more information, contact the City Clerk’s Office at 563-589-4100 or ctyclerk@cityofdubuque.org.