BEETOWN, Wis. — Grant County authorities seek tips after a driver crashed through a fence, then fled the scene.
The crash occurred Saturday on Grant County U near the intersection with Short Cut Road, north of Beetown. The Grant County Sheriff’s Department reports that a vehicle went through a ditch on the east side of the road and crashed into a fence, then fled the scene.
“The crash left a large opening in the fence, causing several cattle to get onto the roadway,” a press release states.
Authorities think the vehicle is a Ford, possibly an F-150. Anyone with information on the wreck should call the sheriff’s department at 608-723-2157.