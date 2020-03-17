GALENA, Ill. — Jo Daviess County residents will head to the polls today for the state’s primary election.
Voters can cast ballots from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. today. For information on your polling location or voting in Jo Daviess County, visit jodaviess.org.
Among the local races on the ballot is the Republican contest for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District, which includes Jo Daviess County. Esther Joy King and William “Bill” Fawell are competing to advance to the general election to face Democratic U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos.
Other measures on which residents in portions of the county will vote include:
- City of East Dubuque: Residents will vote on a proposed tax increase, as well as weigh in on nonbinding resolution regarding the closing time of all bars in the city.
- East Dubuque public school district: Residents will vote on whether to allow the district to issue up to $10.5 million in bonds to support the construction of an elementary school addition at the existing high school, creating a one-campus district.
- Village of Stockton: Residents will vote on a nonbinding resolution regarding whether the retail sale of cannabis should be allowed within municipal limits.