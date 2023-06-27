Perhaps you saw an obituary last week for a woman named Ellen Haley. It was a factual accounting of the life of the 72-year-old woman, exactly as she would have wanted.
Ellen wouldn’t have wanted a glowing account, a flowers and poetry kind of obit. She never wanted to be the center of attention — not even close. She wouldn’t, for example, even consider acting something out in charades. (But you still wanted her on your team because she was such a good guesser.) The performance piece was way too close to the spotlight for her.
Even in death, Ellen demurred, opting for no services. There will be no homily or receiving line where her beloved cousins, lifelong friends, fellow teachers and former students might gather.
Recommended for you
Yet I find my mind returning to her over and over again in the days since her death. Sorry, Ellen, but I need to shine a little light on you, just this once.
I knew Ellen Haley all of my life. She was a teenager when I was born and one of my sister Susie’s best friends. She doted on me and always made me feel like I was her special little friend. For the record: There are at least a dozen other younger people who were in Ellen’s orbit whom she made to feel like the sun — the children of her friends and relatives, mostly. In fact, I might well have been one of the first kids to feel that love.
One of her favorite stories was the time my sister had a date with a guy she was less than enthused to go out with when they were still teenagers, and Ellen taught my brother and me a cheer using the guy’s name. I wouldn’t stop doing it, so much so, Ellen used to say, my mother had to keep me in the backyard when the guy came to pick up my sister for the date.
Ellen wasn’t so much a storyteller as she was fun to tell stories with. If you were regaling a group about an experience you’d had with Ellen, you could count on her to chime in with hilarious details from her amazingly sharp memory.
That illness ravaged this character trait in her is one of the cruel ironies of the last years of her life.
The first thing I bonded with Ellen over was books. A lifelong reader and teacher, Ellen worked part-time in a bookstore when I was young, and she often presented me with books as gifts. My favorite was a set of four tiny A.A. Milne books — a Winnie the Pooh collection. They were just four inches tall and fit snuggly into a little collector’s box. I loved those books — both the content and the books themselves.
Ellen taught at Farley Elementary School for 35 years; I think mostly fourth and fifth grade. One of my favorite things to do, when we had a day off school in the Dubuque Community system that they didn’t have off in the Western Dubuque system, was to go to school with Ellen. She told me all about her students on the drive out, and I would call her Miss Haley all day and hang out with the kids whom she secretly told me were her favorites. Then we’d stop for a treat on the way home.
She had a bit of a wicked wit — she loved to remind you of the slightly embarrassing funny moments of the past. One of her favorites about me was that when I was 16, I threw a party and invited the guy I had a crush on — strategically planning the party on the night the guy’s girlfriend had her wisdom teeth out. Ellen cackled at my subterfuge.
Later, one of Ellen’s dreams came true when she and five other women opened the original River Lights Bookstore. I loved that place and talking about books with the women who worked there. They introduced me to so many writers I came to love such as Barbara Kingsolver, John Irving, Maeve Binchy, Anne Lamott and Louise Erdrich.
Later I took my own children there. It’s where we bought the first Harry Potter book. Ellen loved to see the way kids everywhere connected with that story.
An only child, once Ellen’s parents had passed away, she spent a lot of holidays with our family. Those events always led to playing board games, and Ellen was a master at word games and trivia — she knew everything about U.S. presidents, I swear. She could clean up at games such as Taboo and even put up with this singing game we play because she was so good at recalling song lyrics. Pretty soon my sisters, nieces, daughters and Ellen began planning game nights more often than just holidays because you could count on it being a night of laughing until we cried.
When the TH published a collection of my columns in 2006, we were sitting around at a family gathering as I was trying to come up with a title for the book. One of my kids’ left a plate unattended on a low coffee table and returned to find the dog taste-testing the food. I said to my daughter, “The dog barely licked your chicken, you’re fine.”
Ellen piped up and said, “There’s your book title — ‘The Dog Barely Licked Your Chicken and Other Things I’ve Actually Said.’”
And that’s how I came up with the goofiest book title ever. I loved it.
I loved her. Not sure I ever said that to her; she wasn’t super sentimental in that way. But I believe she knew. What she didn’t know, I’ll bet, was how many lives she touched, and how deeply.
“How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.” — Winnie the Pooh