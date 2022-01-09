Recently, the National Labor Relations Board recognized unions at a Starbucks store in Buffalo, N.Y., a Kellogg’s plant in Louisiana, and at an Amazon warehouse in New York. Efforts are being made at additional locations in these companies, and at Deere & Co.
Since the 1980s, union membership has dropped precipitously, but fortunately today, the public opinion of union membership is at its highest point since the 1960s.
Unions are important. They mean that workers (most of us) can negotiate for better wages, benefits and working conditions; and it means that members of the labor force are a part of democratic institutions that give them a voice and that have the power to positively influence their political participation.
Unions took a serious hit in 2011 when Gov. Scott Walker, of Wisconsin, the state that birthed the American union, proposed and passed Act 10 which he sold as a budget repair bill but which in fact was a tool to take bargaining power away from public sector workers.
Act 10 made it harder to stay in a union because it required annual re-certification, narrowed the issues unions could negotiate and blocked unions from deducting dues from employee paychecks. What was worse was that it seemed as if Republican-controlled states believed that if they could pass this law in Wisconsin, they could pass it anywhere.
Subsequently a number of states, including Michigan, West Virginia and Kentucky, places where labor obviously needs the power to bargain with employers, passed similar legislation.
Then in 2018, the Supreme Court held that public sector unions couldn’t require employee membership and financial support even in non-political activity, like collective bargaining and contract administration.
In our polarized political environment where the balance of power at the national level is razor thin, and the stakes are high, it’s important for people to participate. Participation often is realized best in conjunction with other people. Unions are great for this. Unions have the power to mobilize people to vote and to mobilize members to mobilize nonunion members as well. Unions empower workers, if they didn’t, the American Legislative Election Commission and Scott Walker would not have worked so hard and spent so much money, to defeat them.
Though I am concerned that companies might move offshore or automate their businesses in response to unionization, I’m glad that it seems that unionization is on the rise. The pandemic has been hard on, especially, essential workers and it’s time that labor had the ability to ensure good working conditions.
In order to do this, workers need access and motivation and mobilization to participate in the same political process that Walker used to kneecap public sector unions. They need the cohesiveness and understanding that the greater political process has a strong influence on the quality of the work environment in the United States.
Unionization is one way to achieve this, to create alignment between good work environments and a political environment that is willing to maintain and support the benefits that workers are able to secure for themselves through collective action. Since the decline of unions in Wisconsin, for example, the National Bureau of Economic Research has shown that the gender pay gap has increased. It is likely too that so has the racial pay gap and the gap between what the average White worker can earn and what she is actually making or enduring at the work place today.
We need a nation that focuses on the well-being of our national citizenry. We need state elected officials who are willing to do the same. Increased unionization may well assist this effort.