BY KURT ULLRICH

RURAL AMERICA — By the time you read this, the summer solstice will have come and gone, a day marking the longest day of the year and the beginning of summer. For us “glass-half-empty” people, it represents something a little more dark, the beginning of fewer daylight hours, a shift toward midnight and when, as the lyricist Kurt Weill penned, “the days dwindle down to a precious few.”

In the meantime, there is new life around here. A number of years ago I did some gigs as a substitute teacher and a few days ago I encountered one of my former students in a local restaurant, with a newly-born daughter, Cora. Mom is beautiful and Cora is stunning. All I could do was smile, wondering who wrote the wonderful scene in which we were acting, until Cora began to fuss ... time to return to my table.

Ullrich is a freelance writer who resides in rural Jackson County, Iowa.