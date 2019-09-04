Drivers will have to wait at least one more week before taking their all-terrain and utility vehicles out on roadways overseen by Dubuque County.
County Supervisor Dave Baker on Tuesday confirmed that these vehicles would not be allowed on county roadways until Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the earliest.
County supervisors last month approved a new ordinance allowing ATVs and UTVs on most county roadways. Currently, such vehicles are allowed only for agricultural uses.
At that time, county officials predicted that the ordinance would go into effect as early as today.
The timetable revolves around when the ordinance can be published in the three official county newspapers: the Telegraph Herald and its sister publications the Dyersville Commercial and Cascade Pioneer.
County Auditor Denise Dolan confirmed Tuesday that her office has not yet submitted the ordinance information to the three publications. She said she intends to send the ordinance to all three by the end of this week.
This would allow the ordinance to potentially take effect on Wednesday, Sept. 11, when the next editions of the Cascade and Dyersville weekly papers are published, if the notice already has run in the TH by that time.