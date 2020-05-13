DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Authorities on Tuesday released information about a serious crash that happened Friday in Grant County and asked for tips from the public.
Jeffrey Olmstead, 76, of Oshkosh, was airlifted to University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics in Madison for treatment, while his wife and passenger, Sharon Olmstead, 73, of Oshkosh, was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 2:30 p.m. Friday on U.S. 151 near Clay Hollow Road northeast of Dickeyville. A press release states that Jeffrey Olmstead was northbound when he lost control of his vehicle, which left the roadway. It then came back onto the roadway briefly before returning to the median, where it struck “some large, erosion-prevention rocks, sending the vehicle airborne” for about 85 feet. It came down, front end first, in Blockhouse Creek, causing the airbags to deploy.
“The vehicle then violently rolled in the middle of the creek,” the release stated.
It came to rest upright, but it was submerged in water up to its side-view mirrors. Sharon Olmstead was able to crawl from the vehicle, but Jeffrey Olmstead was trapped inside for a time.
“This matter is still under investigation as there were reports of a northbound maroon minivan pulling a silver enclosed trailer that may have forced the Olmstead vehicle off the roadway,” the release states.
Anyone with information about the wreck should call the sheriff’s department at 608-723-2157.