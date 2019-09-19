River otter
An orphaned river otter swims at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. The otter arrived at the museum early this morning.

 JESSICA REILLY

A video of a little girl playing with the new otter at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque is quickly making the rounds online.

On Tuesday afternoon, the museum posted a video showing the girl running in front of an aquarium, with the otter swimming to keep up, to its Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The 19-second clip already had garnered more than 18,000 views Wednesday.

The orphaned North American river otter arrived in Dubuque last week. He, too, is a youngster — no more than 2 years old, according to museum staff.

He is being housed in an exhibit called “the flooded forest,” a glass-fronted land-and-water area that previously provided a home for various waterfowl.

