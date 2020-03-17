ELLENBORO, Wis. — Authorities seek help to locate a semi-tractor trailer that failed to stop after a crash in Grant County.
The crash occurred at about 10 a.m. Thursday on Wisconsin 81 near Platte Road south of Ellenboro, according to a press release issued Monday by the county sheriff’s department.
It states that Lloyd Pankow, 72, of Lancaster, was eastbound on the highway in the slow lane as he headed up a hill. A semi passing him on the left drifted over and struck his pickup, but it failed to stop.
The release states that the semi’s cab color is unknown, but it had “a metal trailer used for hauling corn.”
Anyone with information about the wreck should call the sheriff’s department at 608-723-2157.