A two-vehicle crash on a busy stretch of Dubuque roadway is impacting the evening commute.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.
The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of Locust Street, near its intersections with the Locust Street connector and Dodge Street, in downtown Dubuque.
An emergency dispatcher reported that traffic is down to one lane in the area and that southbound drivers on Locust Street should expect delays.
Police reported that the lane closure is related to an investigation into the crash.
No other details were available immediately about the wreck, though emergency communication dispatch traffic indicated that at least one person was injured in the crash.
