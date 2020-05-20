The deadline to request an absentee ballot for Iowa’s June 2 primary is Friday, May 22.
Officials must receive request forms by that deadline.
Both state and Dubuque County election officials continue to urge voters to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic by voting from home.
In Dubuque, in-person early voting will start next week from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Election Annex, 75 Locust St. in Dubuque. That voting option will be available until June 2.
In Dubuque, early voting will be done at the vehicles of voters because of the pandemic, according to a press release.
Residents who want to vote early should call 563-587-3870, ext. 1980, when they arrive at the Election Annex to receive assistance.