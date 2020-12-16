Westminster Presbyterian Church will conduct a free food distribution on Saturday, Dec. 19, at the church, 2155 University Ave.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. until food supplies are exhausted, according to a press release. The event is held in conjunction with the St. Stephen’s Branch of River Bend Foodbank.
Recipients do not need to register in advance. The distribution will be conducted on a drive-thru basis with participants remaining in their vehicles while church volunteers load food. Masks are required.
The church expects to serve 200 families.