A malware scheme that targeted credit card readers at Hy-Vee stores affected at least four locations in Dubuque, according to the grocery store chain.
The company in August reported that suspicious activity had been detected on payment processing systems related to point-of-sale devices at some Hy-Vee offerings, including gas stations. The investigation revealed the installation of malware that searched for "track data," or payment information.
The attack did not affect checkout lanes in grocery stores, inside convenience stores or pharmacies, at clinics or at wine and spirits locations.
Affected Dubuque locations are:
- Market Grille, 3500 Dodge St. -- Jan. 15 to July 17
- Market Grille, 400 S. Locust St. -- Jan. 15 to July 29
- Pay at the pump at gas station, 2435 Northwest Arterial -- Dec. 14 to July 29
- Pay at the pump at gas station 300 S. Locust St. -- Dec. 17 to July 29
People who used cards at the affected locations will be notified via letter or email. Customers are encouraged to monitor their card payment activity for irregularities.