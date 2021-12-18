GALENA, Ill. — When Galena resident Ben Allen-Stewart donned the broad-brimmed hat and fastened the gold buttons of his Civil War general’s uniform, he was preparing to tell a story that resonated with him deeply.
“I was always very proud of him when he would walk down the streets in the parade portraying Ely Parker,” said Ben’s wife, Patricia Allen-Stewart.
Ben, 76, died of autoimmune encephalitis on Nov. 13. He was active with the Galena Generals for years, portraying General Ely S. Parker.
Born in Oklahoma, Ben Stewart was raised in his younger years by his grandma before joining his parents in Evanston, Ill. After serving in the U.S. Marine Corps in Vietnam, he worked at paint company Rust-Oleum from 1968 until his retirement in 2011.
When Patricia Allen attended Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary in Evanston, she became friends with Ben’s mother Martha, an employee of the seminary. While visiting Martha in the hospital in 1978, Patricia met Ben, and sparks flew.
The couple married in 1982 and spent the next three decades in several Illinois cities, where Patricia served as pastor in the United Methodist Church.
Ben was 45 years old when their son, Nicholas, was born. Already committed to a healthy lifestyle, he redoubled his efforts and was often found running or lifting weights in the basement.
“He told me, ‘Once you were born, I knew because I was older, I wanted to be around for as long as possible. I want to be around for my son,’” Nicholas said. “Looking back, I appreciate that.”
Family and friends described Ben as a calm, gentle person with strongly-held principles.
“He just was a very comfortable man to be around,” said Bob Buman, who portrays U.S. Grant with the Galena Generals.
Ben had a particular soft spot for animals. He lamented the loss of raccoons killed on the roadside and was vegan.
“He always said, ‘I don’t eat anything with a face,’” said Patricia.
The couple settled in Galena in 2011 when Patricia was appointed to Galena United Methodist Church.
Ben joined the Galena Generals and began portraying Parker, an engineer and diplomat who was a member of the Seneca tribe. Parker studied law but was banned from the bar examination as Native Americans at the time were not considered U.S. citizens.
While supervising government projects in Galena, Parker befriended Grant and later became the general’s military secretary during the Civil War. As president, Grant appointed Parker as Commissioner of the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the first Native American to hold the post.
Patricia said her husband felt a connection to Parker and the discrimination he endured — something Ben understood all too well as a Black man.
In the 1980s, when Patricia served at a Chicago church, Ben was approached by a police officer while waiting outside the building for her. The officer had received a call about a bum sitting by the church.
“Now, Ben ironed his jeans,” Patricia said. “He was a Marine, and he was a very neat person. He said to the officer, ‘Do I look like a bum?’”
In 2016, Ben recovered from autoimmune encephalitis. The disease resurfaced this October, just days after Ben and Patricia attended Nicholas’ wedding in Las Vegas.
This time, he was unable to recover.
“We’re going to miss Ben, there’s no doubt,” Buman said. “He was a great man.”