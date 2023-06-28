06272023-blooddonation2-sg.JPG
LaVonne Wilgenbusch and Dave Kafer donate blood at ImpactLife in Dubuque on Tuesday.

 Stephen Gassman

Organizations with local blood centers are looking for more donors amid a slump in donations while need increases during the summer months.

The American Red Cross recently sent out a call for more blood and platelet donations in preparation for the Fourth of July holiday. A press release notes a “concerning shortfall in blood donations in recent weeks,” which could further be strained by the upcoming holiday.

