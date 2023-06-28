Organizations with local blood centers are looking for more donors amid a slump in donations while need increases during the summer months.
The American Red Cross recently sent out a call for more blood and platelet donations in preparation for the Fourth of July holiday. A press release notes a “concerning shortfall in blood donations in recent weeks,” which could further be strained by the upcoming holiday.
Emily Holley, regional communications manager for American Red Cross Nebraska-Iowa Region, said most people are eligible to donate blood, but only 3% donate annually.
“That’s a pretty staggering statistic considering the ongoing need for blood,” she said. “We can’t manufacture blood, so we have to be very diligent about how we use it, and we want to make sure that folks — especially in emergency situations — are getting the care they need.”
Kirby Winn, public relations manager for ImpactLife, which serves more than 120 hospitals in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri and Wisconsin, said hospitals in the center’s service area are currently at a two-and-a-half day supply for type O-negative and O-positive blood.
“We like to be at a five-day supply or more for all blood types,” he said. “We’re still OK. … It’s not like there is no blood available, there isn’t just as much as we’d like.”
Winn said hospitals refer to the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day as “trauma season” because with warmer weather comes an increase in travel and outdoor activity, which increases the number of patients who sustain injuries.
He said donations also drop when high schools and colleges are released for summer.
“Most of our blood drives are held in schools, with parents, teachers and students signing up to donate,” he said. “With no school events happening, we needed to find a solution to make up for this drop in donations.”
ImpactLife and the American Red Cross are offering promotions in the coming weeks to incentivize donations.
Those who donate blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross through Friday, June 30, will receive a $10 gift card to a business of their choice.
Those who donate July 1 to 11 will receive a Red Cross dry bag, while supplies last.
Donors to ImpactLife can earn up to $50 in gift cards through July 23.
Winn said that even though blood centers might anticipate a decrease in donations in the summer, they can’t stock up on blood because it must be used within 42 days.
Holley said the need for blood never stops.
“Hospitals never stop treating people, so we don’t want physicians to have to delay surgeries, and we don’t want emergency departments to have to delay urgent care to preserve blood supplies,” she said.