BOSCOBEL, Wis. – Grant County authorities said one person was injured Wednesday when a mother, with three children as passengers, intentionally crashed into another vehicle during a "road rage" incident.
Vanda Sailing, 57, of Avoca, was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 61 near Boscobel. A press release states that Sailing was driving north when a vehicle driven by Lacey Bielfeldt, 27, of Boscobel, came up behind Sailing’s vehicle and started tailgating her and honking a horn. Sailing’s vehicle slowed to pull over, and Bielfeldt’s vehicle intentionally struck it. Bielfeldt had her three children in the vehicle.
Authorities determined that Lacey Bielfeldt and her husband, Clint Bielfeldt, 36, of Boscobel, had a verbal argument in Fennimore and left the scene in separate vehicles, driving erratically and speeding, according to the release. Lacey Bielfeldt’s vehicle had passed Clint Bielfeldt’s vehicle when it came upon Sailing’s vehicle.
Clint Bielfeldt’s vehicle was not involved in the crash. No other injuries were reported.
The release states that authorities are investigating the crash and “multiple citations are expected.”