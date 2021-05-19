Three more well-known musical acts will grace the outdoor stage at a Dubuque casino this summer, including a rock band making its first trip to the city in years.
Q Casino and Hotel announced today that rock band Staind will take the stage at its outdoor Back Waters Stage on Sunday, July 18. The facility shared details about the show with the Telegraph Herald before making a public announcement this morning.
Q also announced the rescheduled dates of two high-profile acts originally slated to perform in 2020. Popular rapper Nelly’s show has been rescheduled for Friday, Aug. 27, while country star Brantley Gilbert will perform on Friday, Sept. 10. Both will be outdoor concerts as well.
Tickets for all three shows go on sale at 9 a.m. today and only can be purchased at QCasinoAndHotel.com or Ticketmaster.com.
Staind, fronted by lead singer Aaron Lewis, has had three No. 1 songs — “So Far Away,” “It’s Been Awhile” and “Believe” — on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart among its eight Top 10 hits. The band reunited in 2019 after a five-year hiatus.
While Lewis has made several appearances in Dubuque in recent years as a solo artist, Staind the band has not performed in the city in years. The band was a co-headliner before a capacity crowd at the 2009 Dubuque County Fair.
Nelly drew about 3,300 fans when he performed in June 2019 in Dubuque’s Five Flags Center. The St. Louis rapper has notched four No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and is perhaps best known for the songs “Hot in Herre” and “Country Grammar.”
Gilbert will take the stage for the first time in Dubuque this year. His five No. 1 songs on the Billboard Country Airplay chart include “What Happens in a Small Town,” “One Hell of an Amen,” “Bottoms Up” and “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do.”
The three concert announcements come on the heels of three more made Monday. The venue announced rescheduled shows for star country duo for Brothers Osborne on Sunday, Aug. 15; for blues artist Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band on Friday, June 25; and for alternative rock band Collective Soul on Thursday, Sept. 2.
Tickets already are on sale for those three shows.