The format shifted from an in-person gathering to a virtual presentation, but students remained the focus Sunday of an annual tribute to the life of Martin Luther King Jr.
“He peacefully protested for better laws for people of different colors,” said Bella Quintana, a second-grade student at Irving Elementary School.
Bella had drawn pictures and written a poem highlighting the life and message of the slain civil rights leader and was among the local students honored for their poems, essays, posters and other works devoted to King.
During the Zoom presentation, Bella discussed a drawing she made of King accompanied by a flower with holes in the petals.
“It showed that everything was not right but they were working on it,” she said of the flower.
Cecilia Lammer, a fifth-grade student at Our Lady of Guadalupe school, wrote an acrostic poem devoted to the life and message of King.
“I have a few words at the bottom I think everybody could use right now,” she said of an entry that featured “Love,” “Equality,” “Justice,” “Freedom” and “Dignity” written in bright colors.
Younger students produced works based upon the theme “A Fairy-Tale View of ‘Isms,’” while older students produced works based upon the theme of “Hidden Heroes.”
Anthony Allen, president of the Dubuque Branch of the NAACP, an organizer of the event, said that the “Hidden Heroes” theme helps increase knowledge among local students of Black contributors to American society they might not otherwise encounter in history lessons.
“It allows our students who participate every year to end up researching 13 to 14 individuals,” Allen said.
Emma Sarazin, a sixth-grade student at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, wrote an essay about Leonard Bailey. She discussed Bailey during the presentation.
“Leonard Bailey was hardworking and thoughtful,” Emma said. “He made a folding bed to help people save space and he was worried people wouldn’t get their mail on time, so he invented a post office speed stamper. He wanted his inventions to help people. He taught me to always think of a way to help people some day.”
Claire Smith, a sixth-grade student at Jefferson, researched and wrote an essay about Patricia Bath, an ophthalmologist who invented a laser treatment for cataracts.
“I chose to research Patricia Bath because she thinks that eyesight is a basic human right,” Claire said Sunday. “She taught me that you can do anything you dream.”