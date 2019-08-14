BELLEVUE, Iowa – A series of fundraising activities for Hospice of Jackson County will be held this weekend in Bellevue.
Riding for Hospice of Jackson County includes events Friday through Sunday. Registration costs listed are for advance registration through Friday.
Friday’s events include:
- Kids Fun Run for ages 12 and under with onsite registration at 5 p.m. with a 6 p.m. start at Cole Park. Cost is $10.
- Adults 5K Fun Run/Walk with onsite registration at 5 p.m. with a 6:30 p.m. start at Cole Park. Cost is $20.
Saturday’s events include:
- ATV Ride with onsite registration at 9 a.m. and a 10 a.m. departure and a 3 p.m. return at Offshore Bar and Grill. Cost is $20.
- Motorcycle and Vehicle Ride begins with 10 a.m. onsite registration and an 11 a.m. department from Lock and Dam No. 12. Cost is $15.
Sunday’s events include a Bicycle Ride & Meat Paddle Raffle with 11 a.m. onsite registration and a noon departure from Riverview Hotel. Cost is $20.
Register online at https://bit.ly/2Z2KVQL