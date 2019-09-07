MANCHESTER, Iowa — Fayette Street in downtown Manchester was filled Friday morning and afternoon.
More than 200 firefighters and their families lounged near the sidewalks, relaxing in lawn chairs, watching teams of their peers participate in annual drill competitions.
The competitions were part of the 141st Iowa Firefighters Convention, a multi-day event which brought an estimated 2,000 people to Delaware County.
Manchester Fire Chief Mike Ryan said the drill competitions are among the highlights of the convention, with many fire departments practicing throughout the year for the event.
He added that the nine events provide firefighters from across the state the opportunity to utilize a variety of skills while vying for the bragging rights of being the fastest in the state.
One of the early afternoon’s drills was the advance leader line.
In the event, teams of three had to connect fire hoses to water sources, navigate around and through a triangular frame, aim the hoses and displace a football that was balanced on a stand yards away.
Palo Fire Chief Jeff Gibbons said that though the teams take the competition seriously, most attendees were more than happy to cheer all 37 teams on. More than 140 departments were represented at the convention.
“With the competitions, we all work hard, play hard and compete hard,” he said. “But at the end of the day, we’ll have each other’s back, whether you win or lose.”
He described the event as being free from “drama.”
“You’ll see towns cheering for each other, which is great,” said Gibbons.
The convention is an awaited opportunity to catch up with fellow firefighters and their families, said Iowa Firefighters Association President Gene Evans.
“A lot of these folks will see each other once a year, and you’ll walk up and shake their hand and continue the conversation you had a year ago,” he said. “A lot of lasting friendships from all over the state. ... Firefighters, as a whole, are brothers. By blood or by the badge, we’re all brothers. That way it really is a family reunion.”
Gibbons joked that the “fire family” is a “large, dysfunctional family.”
“We’re all in the same thing,” he said. “We’re all here to serve the community, take care of our towns, our areas, so that’s what it comes down to. And (to) take care of each other.”
Though hosting the convention is “a lot of work,” Ryan said, it allows the Manchester Fire Department and members’ families to work together. And it provides an economic benefit to the greater community.
Funds raised from the convention will go to the Manchester Firefighters Association and will offset operational, equipment and vehicle costs for the department.
“One of our goals from the start is to showcase our community,” Ryan said. “I hope they take away that Manchester was a clean, safe community and that it is a fun place to live, not just to visit. And that we put together an excellent event for them to attend.”